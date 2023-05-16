Eva Mendes Found This Adorable & Hilarious Way to Show Her Love for Ryan Gosling

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Eva Mendes is proving to be Ryan Gosling’s No. 1 fan as he preps for the movie of the summer: Barbie. He’s a quintessential Ken and it seems like his longtime partner agrees with us in the way she showed her super-cute support.

The 49-year-old actress sported a Redbubble t-shirt, designed by Ironpalette, with Gosling’s six-pack abs and ripped biceps peeking through his denim vest. (See the photos HERE.) His bleach-blond hair is perfectly coiffed and the text on the shirt proudly reads,” Barbie 2023. Ryan Gosling as Ken.” Mendes cutely captured the Instagram carousel, “Got that real big Kenergy. Coz girls is players too.”

The very campy trailer that was released earlier this year has fans excited because it seems like everyone is in the joke — especially Barbie. Last year, Gosling told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show why he took on the iconic role. Calling it the “best script I’ve ever read,” he made his decision after heading to his backyard to think and found one of his daughters’ Ken dolls “face-down in the mud next to a squished lemon.” LOL. It was definitely a sign and he let Greta Gerwig know right away.

He took a snapshot of poor muddy Ken and sent it to her with the message, “I shall be your Ken. For his story must be told.” It seems that Gosling understands that Ken was merely an asterisk in the Barbie world and he wanted to bring him to life. “They never thought about Ken,” he added. “He’s an accessory and not even one of the cool ones.” Well, Mendes sure thinks Ken is cool, especially since it’s her love who is bringing him to life this summer — and we can’t wait to see the movie!

