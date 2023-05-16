Kevin Federline Is Reportedly Making This Major Life Change That Might Drastically Affect Britney Spears

Life for Britney Spears doesn’t seem very easy right now. With ongoing court case against her father, Jamie Spears, and former business manager Lou Taylor, her draining finances have been an astonishing revelation. Now, her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, is throwing an even bigger loop into her post-conservatorship life.

It looks like the former dancer and his current wife, Victoria Prince, are moving far out of the state of California for a new job opportunity. According to TMZ, the couple is moving to Hawaii and would like to take Spears’ sons Jayden James, 16, and Sean Preston, 17, with them. Prince was offered a job at the University of Hawaii, and she is expected to take on her new role this summer. The family would like to move in July if Spears gives them the green light.

Sadly, the “Gimme More” singer is completely estranged from her sons and according to the outlet, she hasn’t seen them “in more than a year.” Given that Sean and Jayden are older teens and reportedly want to make the big move for privacy, the judge is expected to sign off — as long as Spears says it’s OK, which is expected.

Federline spoke to 60 Minutes Australia in September 2022 in what felt like an invasion of the pop star’s privacy because he also let their sons share their feelings about their mom’s struggles on camera. There seemed to be no point to the interview other than to embarrass Spears — and this latest life change makes it feel like Jayden and Sean are miles apart from ever reconciling with their mother. It’s just another tragic chapter in Spears’ story.