Megan Fox’s Sizzling Mermaidcore Outfit on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Has Us Ready for a Hot Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Megan Fox shared quite the honor with Martha Stewart as one of the cover models for the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Her stunning ensembles in the photoshoot hit on one of the biggest trends for the summer: mermaidcore.

The 37-year-old actress fit the part perfectly with her long dark locks cascading down her shoulders in perfectly styled beachy waves. (See the photos HERE.) Her makeup was soft and pretty with a hint of pink on her lips. Her swimsuit showed off her gorgeous curves with a pink and silver shell bikini top and a I.AM.GIA. pink camo bikini bottom with delicate hardware at her hips. (We love this cute dupe for only $22.99!)

.@MarthaStewart stuns on the cover of Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition and we're here for it. 👏👏👏 https://t.co/s8plfGzILf — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 15, 2023

“Shooting Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is definitely a lot of pressure,” she told the magazine. “I have a vision in my head that I’m trying to achieve, so we’ll see if it pans out for me.” It definitely panned out for her because we are swooning over the ethereal shots, but she hopes that fans will see a new side to her with these unbelievable snapshots.

MOSHENGQI Pink Bikini $22.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

“What I most want people to know is that I’m a genuine soul who is hoping to actually belong to something and not always have to live as a misunderstood outcast,” Fox explained while alluding to the tabloid headlines and her tumultuous relationship with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. No matter what, the Jennifer’s Body star bared her soul to share a more vulnerable side to herself while proving she’s rivaling Ariel as the best mermaid in the business.

Before you go, click here to see all of our favorite naked dresses of all time: