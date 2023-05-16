One Royal Expert Believes Meghan Markle Is ‘Aiming’ for This A-List Media Mogul’s Job

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

With King Charles III’s coronation headlines behind her, Meghan Markle is hard at work creating a brand for herself with a high-powered Hollywood agency behind her. While there are rumors that she has political ambitions on the horizon, one royal expert believes that the Duchess of Sussex is modeling her career after another A-list media mogul: Oprah Winfrey.

Christopher Andersen, author of The King: The Life of Charles III, explained to Fox News Digital why he sees her taking a page from Winfrey’s playbook. “As I’ve said before, Meghan is aiming to be the next Oprah – a multimedia titan with real political clout,” he said. He doesn’t believe she will ever pursue a higher office because she’s “far too thin-skinned” (he has to be kidding, right?), but Andersen thinks she wants to be around political influencers.

“She does want to have an impact on the next election,” he added. “Meghan is very outspoken about issues and candidates, so expect to see her on the campaign trail.” While Andersen’s assessment is critical of the Duchess of Sussex, he might be right on the money with the idea that she’s aiming to have the type of career that helps bring about meaningful changes in the philanthropic world — and maybe the political realm, too.

Her agents are probably sifting through offers for book deals, the speakers’ circuit, and talk show appearances that align with her beliefs. And if she needs a sounding board, Winfrey is just a neighborhood away in Montecito. If Meghan is going to have a mentor, then she might as well aim for one of the best female entrepreneurs in the entertainment industry as she carves out her post-acting and post-royal life.

