Kate Middleton & Prince William Are Being Criticized for Making King Charles III’s Coronation All About Themselves

There’s a lot of discourse surrounding King Charles III’s coronation, and it doesn’t involve Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. One royal expert is chiming in with her opinion that Kate Middleton and Prince William were too focused on their own agenda instead of honoring Charles’ historic day.

The beautifully shot, cinematic video the Prince and Princess of Wales commissioned is being deemed “manipulative” by the Daily Mail‘s Sarah Vine. While she understands that Kate and William are the future of the monarchy, she felt that the day was “[Charles] and Queen Camilla’s moment, not theirs.” Vine described the video as a “look-at-me” moment that she compared to the “Netflix-style narcissism” of Sussexes. (Ah, of course, there’s a dig at Harry and Meghan in the article.)

Kate Middleton can't catch a break with some online critics. https://t.co/vWqF6VFOd9 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 15, 2023

Vine leaned right into her criticism of Kate and William with a side of shade reserved for Harry and Meghan. “It’s superficial, one-dimensional, like one of those adverts you see on TV in foreign hotels extolling the virtues of this or that tourist destination. I hate to say it, but I’d almost rather watch one of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s worthy wildlife docs,” she wrote. “But maybe I’m wrong. Maybe this is exactly what everyone wants to see – the Princess of Wales up close in slow motion, from as many different angles as possible.”

On a global level, the Wales family is far more interesting to royal fans because they deliver everything that their video encompassed — an adorable family, Kate’s fashions, and a look at the future. It’s no secret that there is little enthusiasm for King Charles and Queen Camilla, especially given their affair history. Too many people were thinking that this should have been Princess Diana’s day, so Kate and William doing some high-level PR to let royal watchers know a new monarchy is coming doesn’t feel that off the mark.

Before you go, click here to see all the best pictures from King Charles III’s coronation.