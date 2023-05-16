Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

Kate Middleton & Prince William Are Being Criticized for Making King Charles III’s Coronation All About Themselves

Kristyn Burtt
Princess Kate, Prince William Plus Icon
Princess Kate, Prince William Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images.
TOPSHOT - Britain's Camilla sits on the throne wearing a modified version of Queen Mary's Crown during the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London, on May 6, 2023. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. (Photo by Jonathan Brady / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - Britain's King Charles III, wearing the St Edward's Crown and holding the Sovereign's Sceptre with Dove (R) and Sovereign's Sceptre with Cross, during the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen alongside him and be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony. (Photo by Andrew Matthews / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW MATTHEWS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 24: The anointing screen, which will be used in the coronation of King Charles III and has been handmade by the Royal School of Needlework, as it stands in the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in London on April 24, 2023 in London, England. The most important moment in the coronation is the "unction", the sacred act of anointing a monarch with holy oil, which can be traced as far back as the 7th and 8th centuries, and signals that the monarch has been chosen by God. It is only seen by the sovereign and the Archbishop of Canterbury and will take place behind the anointing screen. The Coronation of King Charles III and The Queen Consort will take place on May 6, part of a three-day celebration. (Photo by Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 04: Florist Shane Connolly, who will be arranging the flowers within Westminster Abbey, amongst the coronation service flowers at Chapter House, Westminster Abbey, ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and the Queen Consort on May 4, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
There’s a lot of discourse surrounding King Charles III’s coronation, and it doesn’t involve Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. One royal expert is chiming in with her opinion that Kate Middleton and Prince William were too focused on their own agenda instead of honoring Charles’ historic day. 

The beautifully shot, cinematic video the Prince and Princess of Wales commissioned is being deemed “manipulative” by the Daily Mail‘s Sarah Vine. While she understands that Kate and William are the future of the monarchy, she felt that the day was “[Charles] and Queen Camilla’s moment, not theirs.” Vine described the video as a “look-at-me” moment that she compared to the “Netflix-style narcissism” of Sussexes. (Ah, of course, there’s a dig at Harry and Meghan in the article.)

Vine leaned right into her criticism of Kate and William with a side of shade reserved for Harry and Meghan. “It’s superficial, one-dimensional, like one of those adverts you see on TV in foreign hotels extolling the virtues of this or that tourist destination. I hate to say it, but I’d almost rather watch one of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s worthy wildlife docs,” she wrote. “But maybe I’m wrong. Maybe this is exactly what everyone wants to see – the Princess of Wales up close in slow motion, from as many different angles as possible.”

On a global level, the Wales family is far more interesting to royal fans because they deliver everything that their video encompassed — an adorable family, Kate’s fashions, and a look at the future. It’s no secret that there is little enthusiasm for King Charles and Queen Camilla, especially given their affair history. Too many people were thinking that this should have been Princess Diana’s day, so Kate and William doing some high-level PR to let royal watchers know a new monarchy is coming doesn’t feel that off the mark.

Before you go, click here to see all the best pictures from King Charles III’s coronation.

