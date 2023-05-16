Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson Takes a Page from Prince Harry’s Book & Promises to Spill the Tea in New Podcast

Much like Prince Harry, the Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson has been through her own fair share of ups and downs with the British royal family. From the scrutiny she received from the media when she got married, to the scandal involving her ex-husband Prince Andrew, it’s safe to say Ferguson has a lot to say.

And, much like Harry, she’s turning a new chapter and is now not afraid to air out some dirty laundry. Honesty is the best policy after all, right?

So, on May 15, the Duchess announced she’ll be releasing a new podcast with her friend and entrepreneur Sarah Jane Thomson.

“It’s about time we spilled the tea… our brand new podcast Tea Talks with the Duchess & Sarah is out next week on all streaming platforms,” the royal wrote in the Instagram announcement.

In Thomson’s own post, she even gave a glimpse into what’s to come. “We’ll spill the tea, chat about our weeks, and sometimes even set the record straight! It’s going to be a whole lot of fun and I can’t wait.”

A couple of months ago in April, Ferguson opened up to SheKnows about finally finding her passion while writing her novels: Her Heart for a Compass and A Most Intriguing Lady.

“I didn’t have my hook,” Ferguson said about her life before becoming an author. For the Duchess, life had centered around people telling her who she was. “You’re the Duchess. You’re the philanthropist. You’re the humanitarian. You’re this, you’re that,” she remembered, “But it wasn’t me. It was everything I could do. But I wasn’t on my hook on who Sarah wanted to be.”

Since finding herself as an author, Ferguson has never been more comfortable and confident in her own skin. We can’t wait to find out what she’ll share in the podcast!

