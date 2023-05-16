First Set Photos of Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni in It Ends With Us Are Revealed & the Internet Is Not Happy

Whenever we read a book we love, we can’t help but imagine the characters in our heads. Sure, some readers have a greater imagination than others, but everyone has some sort of understanding of who the characters are, what they look like, and how they dress. So, because of that, adapting a best-selling book to the big screen can come with its fair share of challenges. After all, if every reader has their own interpretation of the characters, most people won’t be happy with the choices either way.

That dilemma couldn’t be more true for Colleen Hoover‘s best-selling romance It Ends With Us. The 2016 novel, which follows flower shop owner Lily Bloom as she meets neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid and sparks immediately fly, is currently been made into a movie.

And, in January of this year, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni were confirmed as the film’s leads. At the time, fans of the book took to social media to express their disappointment. According to them, the two actors weren’t exactly the perfect fit for the role.

Most recently, however, fans have expressed their outrage once again when the first pictures of the two from the set went viral (check out the pictures HERE!).

“I cant believe how badly they fumbled the casting for it ends with us,” one user wrote on Twitter. Other users made sure to criticize the wardrobe as well. “the it ends with us wardrobe team needs to be fired IMMEDIATELY,” wrote another.

“I think most of us were already not thrilled with this casting but this is kind of confirming the fears,” said the user @niquecoleman on TikTok.

“I love Blake Lively so much, but this is not Lily Bloom,” they continued. “This is just not at all what the book was giving and maybe we just need to trust the process but I kind of hate that they just decided to cast so much older than the characters in the book were because this is not at all how I pictured Lily and Ryle. So far this is not looking that promising.”

Looks like the pictures are a surrounding “no” for the fans, but who knows, maybe the final project will their minds! If you want to form your own opinion on the casting and wardrobe, the novel’s currently available on Amazon for 30% off!

