Vanessa Paradis’ Daughter Lily Rose-Depp’s Rare Photo of Her PDA-Filled Relationship Shows She’s Living Her Best Life

After months of speculation and hints of something romantic going on in her personal life, Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis’ daughter Lily-Rose Depp just confirmed her unexpected relationship with rapper 070 Shake on Instagram!

On May 11, the Yoga Hosers star uploaded a PDA pic of her and 070 Shake (whose real name is Danielle Balbuena) on her Instagram story, smooching it up with the caption, “4 MONTHS WITH MY CRUSH” — which was deleted in under 12 hours, per EOnline.

Their romance rumors started to swirl at the beginning of 2023, after an Instagram photo on her story hinted at it, along with the two being seen out getting dinner together at Paris Fashion Week.

Before her romance with Balbuena, Lily-Rose was linked to stars like Yassine Stein, Oscar-nominated actor Austin Butler, Timothée Chalamet, and model Ash Stymest. And Lily-Rose isn’t Balbuena’s first high-profile relationship, because she was linked to stars like Kehlani and influencer Sophia Lodato.

While we don’t know much about their new relationship, we do know that they share a similar view on sexuality, with both of them saying they prefer not to put a label on it.

In a previous interview with Pitchfork, Balbuena said, “I don’t really identify myself as queer or gay or anything. I just like girls.”

As for Lily-Rose, she said back in 2016 to Nylon: “A lot of people took it as me coming out, but that’s not what I was trying to do.” (This is in reference to her campaign on sexual fluidity that came out in the same year!) She added, “I was literally doing it just to say that you don’t have to label your sexuality; so many kids these days are not labeling their sexuality and I think that’s so cool.”

