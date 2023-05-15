Kim Kardashian’s Newest Real Estate Move Shows She May Be Getting Close to This Newly Single A-Lister

2023 is just one massive “What the heck is happening?!” — especially when it comes to celebrity couples. First, there was Emily Ratajokwski’s string of shocking celebrity flings, then Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy’s unexpected romance. And that’s only the tip of the iceberg. And the group that’s leading the confusing dating news is the Kardashians.

This year alone, we’ve seen Kendall Jenner get cozy with Bad Bunny, then her little sister Kylie Jenner reportedly hanging with Timothee Chalamet — and now Kim Kardashian may be winning the confusing dating thing they all have going on.

As Kim gears up to buy a vacation home in the Bahamas, she’s calling a friend for help, one that many think could be the next A-List couple. Per Page Six, it seems Kim and the newly single Tom Brady are getting “friendly.” (Is that code?!)

A source told Page Six that Kim is shopping around for a home in the exclusive residential community of Baker’s Bay Golf & Ocean Club, where Brady resides. “Kim and Tom are friendly. She phoned him and asked him for his advice on Baker’s Bay,” they said.

While there’s reportedly “no romance” between the two, fans are kind of losing it. Many fans claim this is a precursor to a dating announcement, saying things like “Kim’s going after Tom😂.” But many are saying one thing to Brady: “Run.” Ouch.

Kim’s latest relationship was with Pete Davidson, whom she dated for nine months until Aug 2022. As for the 80s for Brady star, he and his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen ended their marriage of 13 years on Oct 2022.

