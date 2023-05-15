Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

Barack & Michelle Obama Did Their Best to Keep a ‘Low Profile’ at Daughter Sasha’s College Graduation

Kristyn Burtt
Barack and Michelle Obama officially have two college graduates in their household. Their youngest daughter, Sasha, 21, graduated on Sunday from the University of Southern California and mom and dad were proudly there to celebrate.

The former president and first lady did their best to keep a “low profile” since the day was about their daughter’s accomplishments — that’s a pretty tall order when they arrived with “more than a dozen U.S. Secret Service agents” in tow, per The Los Angeles Times. Barack and Michelle Obama watched Sasha get her diploma from USC’s Dornsife College of Letters, Arts, and Sciences in sociology and then swiftly left the venue after she exited the stage. (See the video HERE.)

Even though the former first couple left early, their visit was a friendly one as they “cheered on the graduates and listened to the speakers.” Barack Obama even made sure to congratulate “other parents and family members” as he walked out of the graduation ceremony. They probably wanted to avoid a crush of attendees who likely wanted to grab selfies and shake hands with the former president — it was, after all, a day to celebrate Sasha’s success.

There’s no word on what Sasha’s next step is, but she transferred to USC in 2022 after starting her college career at the University of Michigan. Now that her big sister, Malia, is out on the West Coast, we wouldn’t be surprised if this is where Sasha plants roots as well. It’s hard to believe that the little seven-year-old who moved into the White House in 2009 is officially a college graduate. Where did the time go?

