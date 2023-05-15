How Martha Stewart ‘Met the Challenge’ Prepping for Her Stunning ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Edition Cover Shoot

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Martha Stewart was destined for this great role as the oldest swimsuit model ever featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Her poolside thirst-trap snapshot might have set the wheels in motion because at 81, the lifestyle guru is hotter than she’s ever been. Of course, like every model, there was a bit of prep before the photoshoot.

“To be on the cover at my age was a challenge. And I think I met the challenge,” Stewart proudly said on the Today show on Monday. She wanted to look her best in the stunning white Aruba one-piece swimsuit by Monday Swimwear that she sported on the cover, so she stepped up her exercise regimen and cut a few things out of her diet, temporarily. “I didn’t starve myself, but I didn’t eat any bread or pasta for a couple of months,” she explained. “I went to Pilates every other day and that was great; I’m still going to Pilates every other day ’cause it’s so great. And I just, I live a clean life anyway — good diet and good exercise and healthy skincare and all of that stuff.”

The queen of home decor also has a message for everyone after her remarkable achievement and it’s really solid advice: “I think all of us should think about good living, successfully living, and not aging. The whole aging thing is so boring. You know what I mean?” Yep, we know exactly what she’s talking about because at 81, Stewart is officially a supermodel.

