King Charles III Is Reportedly Facing His First Post-Coronation Battle With Prince Andrew’s Refusal to Leave Royal Lodge

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave up Frogmore Cottage without a fight to make way for Prince Andrew to move in. However, it sounds like the Duke of York isn’t interested in leaving his beloved Royal Lodge anytime soon — he’s reportedly challenging King Charles III about the eviction notice.

The royal real estate shuffle really began when Charles made a major budget cut to Andrew’s over $313,000 per year subsidy he received from the late Queen Elizabeth II. Without those additional funds, and his senior role, he was left with little money to maintain the overhead needed to keep Royal Lodge in good shape. That didn’t seem to bother Andrew one bit because he wants to stay put instead of allowing Prince William and Kate Middleton to move in after some much-needed renovations.

One sympathetic friend argued Andrew’s case to The Sun, noting, “This has been his family home for the last 20 years. Is it really sensible to kick him out? He’s concerned that now the coronation is over, the knives are out. But we’re dealing with human beings, not real estate.” It seems that the Duke of York doesn’t understand that actions, like associating with convicted pedophiles like Jeffrey Epstein, have consequences. Instead, his pal seems to think that Princess Eugenie’s pregnancy needs to be considered before they evict him. “Eugenie is heavily pregnant and her parents expect to have the new grandchild there this summer,” they added.

The original date for moving out was reportedly in September, but it looks like that will be pushed back to later in the year. The only thing that needs to happen now is Charles convincing Andrew to move to the smaller (yet still spacious) five-bedroom home that the Sussexes once called home.

