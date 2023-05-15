Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Prince William Is Reportedly ‘Taking Stock’ of King Charles III’s Coronation & Making Very Different Plans for His Future Crowning

Kristyn Burtt
Coronation King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, London, UK - 6 May 2023 Plus Icon
Prince William MEGA.
TOPSHOT - Britain's Camilla sits on the throne wearing a modified version of Queen Mary's Crown during the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London, on May 6, 2023. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. (Photo by Jonathan Brady / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - Britain's King Charles III, wearing the St Edward's Crown and holding the Sovereign's Sceptre with Dove (R) and Sovereign's Sceptre with Cross, during the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen alongside him and be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony. (Photo by Andrew Matthews / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW MATTHEWS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 24: The anointing screen, which will be used in the coronation of King Charles III and has been handmade by the Royal School of Needlework, as it stands in the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in London on April 24, 2023 in London, England. The most important moment in the coronation is the "unction", the sacred act of anointing a monarch with holy oil, which can be traced as far back as the 7th and 8th centuries, and signals that the monarch has been chosen by God. It is only seen by the sovereign and the Archbishop of Canterbury and will take place behind the anointing screen. The Coronation of King Charles III and The Queen Consort will take place on May 6, part of a three-day celebration. (Photo by Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 04: Florist Shane Connolly, who will be arranging the flowers within Westminster Abbey, amongst the coronation service flowers at Chapter House, Westminster Abbey, ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and the Queen Consort on May 4, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
8 Important Details You Might Have Missed From King Charles III’s Coronation 8 Images

King Charles III’s coronation has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean Prince William isn’t thinking about his future. He’s reportedly assessing what worked and what he would love to change about the historic day once it is his turn on the throne. 

The Times spoke with a palace insider who discussed what is going through the Prince of Wales’ mind after witnessing his father’s coronation. “He is really thinking, how do we make his coronation feel most relevant in the future? He is mindful of the fact that in 20 years’ time, or whenever his time comes, how can the coronation be modern but also unifying to the nation and the Commonwealth? I think his coronation will look and feel quite different.”

While the source swears that William’s team isn’t furiously writing plans right now, they are “taking stock” and “reflective about the events of last week.” The most important aspect to the royal right now is that the ceremony “evolves” with the times. One way William is modernizing his own position as the Prince of Wales is by taking “an investiture off the table” — he will not have a coronet placed on his head as his father did at Caernarfon Castle in Wales. A second source noted that he already thinking about “how to leave a legacy in communities rather than just going in [to] do ribbon cutting.”

William will likely have more freedom to modernize his coronation, especially since he doesn’t have the same controversies that follow his father in the wake of his affair with Queen Camilla and his divorce from Princess Diana. William will want to make a fresh mark on the position so that it looks much different from his father’s big day — which was steeped in tradition.

Before you go, click here to see all the best pictures from King Charles III’s coronation.

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad