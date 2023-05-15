Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Putting the Coronation Behind Them as They Enjoy Date Night With Fellow A-List Couples

After his incredibly brief stint in the U.K. for his father King Charles III‘s coronation, Prince Harry is back in California for his fatherly and husband duties. In fact, the royal was pictured out on a sushi date night with Meghan Markle on Friday night, less than a week since his return.

According to Page Six, Markle and Harry weren’t the only ones on the date. In fact, the pair were joined by Gwyneth Paltrow and her TV producer husband Brad Falchuk, Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden, and Bumble CEO Whitney Wolf Herd and her husband Michael Herd. Talk about a star-studded quadruple !

On her night out, Markle looked incredible in a brown Heidi Merrick mini dress with tailored sleeves. She then paired the dress with an off-white bucket bag from Cesta Collective and a pair of brown leather Hermès slides. In the pictures, which you can see here, Markle is smiling from ear to ear as she heads into the restaurant sporting a ponytail and a pair of gold earrings.

Harry looked equally effortlessly chic in white pants, a black T-shirt and suede brown shoes.

As a reminder, Markle opted not to attend Charles’ coronation despite being invited to go. According to sources close to Archie and Lilbet’s mom, lots of thought went into Markle’s ultimate decision.

Markle “hopes her decision will be seen as an unselfish one” because she was worried about “stirring up more drama,” a source told Page Six. “She just really doesn’t want a song and dance, and everything being lived out in the public eye.”

“Meghan wants to be there to support her father-in-law, but at the same time, the scrutiny she receives outweighs the support,” another insider told People. “There’s always going to be that other side challenging their reasoning, and who wants to put themselves in that position?” We couldn’t agree more!

Even so, regardless of how Markle’s connection with the rest of the British royal family currently stands, it looks like she and Harry are as adorable as always. Onto the next chapter, right?

