Tom Brady Celebrates Exes Gisele Bündchen & Bridget Moynahan in Heartwarming Mother’s Day Post

Like many of us out there, Tom Brady is taking a moment to appreciate all the mothers in his life on Mother’s Day. Though the sentiment is almost universal when we look at our Instagram feeds, the former NFL star‘s post stands out because of pictures of his famous exes Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan.

In the first picture of the post (Check it out HERE!), Brady is seen smiling with his mother Galynn in a sweet black-and-white shot. A few pictures later are a few shots of Bündchen and their kids, Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin Rein, 13. In another shot, Brady is the ultimate proud dad as he poses with Moynahan and their son Jack, 15. In another pic, Bündchen, Brady, Moynahan, and Jack all pose together for a sweet family portrait.

As a reminder, Bündchen and Brady had just started dating in 2006 when Moynahan, Brady’s ex-girlfriend, found out she was pregnant. Instead of leaving, Bündchen embraced the new addition to the family and became Jack’s ultra-proud stepmom.

“Happy Mothers Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives,” Brady wrote in the caption. “Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones. We are all so grateful for your support and helping us all achieve our dreams.”

He continued, “I wish all the mothers in the world a special day with the people that love them the most.”

In the comments, Bündchen shared her appreciation for the post with a red heart emoji.

These celebrity exes will always put their children first. https://t.co/yFuxKNi7FK — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 3, 2023

The post, which shows exactly how a blended family should support each other, also shows how mature Brady and Bündchen are with their split. The pair broke things off in October 2022.

Most recently, the Brazilian supermodel looked as radiant as ever as she attended the 2023 Met Gala solo for the first time in two decades. During the big event, Bündchen wore a gorgeous throwback Chanel gown that featured white sequins in a vertical-stripe pattern and a dramatic feather cape. On the carpet, Bündchen was all smiles as she posed, twirled, and swirled for the cameras.

Looks like these two are finally alright with their split, and are totally moving on from it. Talk about a mature split!

