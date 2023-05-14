Eagle-Eyed Fans Noticed the Subtle Way Meghan Markle Honored This Member of the Royal Family on Coronation Weekend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While many were at King Charles III’s Coronation last weekend, Meghan Markle stayed home in Montecito to be with her two kiddos (and go on a stylish hike around the place!) Many tried to come for her for not going to the Coronation, and just as many tried to wag their fingers at her for her apparel while hiking. (We know, we don’t understand either.) But eagle-eyed fans noticed that Meghan actually carefully picked her hiking look, because if you look close enough, you can see that she subtly honored Princess Diana!

In photos obtained by Express, we see that Meghan wore multiple pieces of jewelry previously owned by Diana. For one thing, she wore the iconic Cartier watch Prince Harry gave to her, along with the Cartier diamond tennis bracelet.

This isn’t the first time Meghan has honored Diana by wearing her jewelry. She’s worn pieces of Diana’s collection as early as her wedding day, when she donned Diana’s famous aquamarine ring. And since then, she’s tried to honor her late mother-in-law whenever she can.

Many fans also think this is a subtle diss to Charles. If you were on Twitter before the Coronation, you would’ve seen many posts of users showing their support for Diana over Charles, and many believe this was also Meghan’s way of showing solidarity with them.

Either way, she looked gorgeous, and we love a sparkling royal jewelry moment!

