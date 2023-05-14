John Travolta Paid Tribute to Late Wife Kelly Preston on Mother’s Day With the Most Touching Throwback Video

While Mother’s Day is a beautiful occasion to honor the moms and mother figures in our lives who’ve given us love, care, and support, it can also mark a day of mourning and remembrance. Many observe Mother’s Day as a time to reflect on the lives of loved ones who are no longer with them, and John Travolta did just that. The actor took to Instagram on Mother’s Day and paid tribute to his late wife Kelly Preston with a touching throwback video.

In the clip, which you can see below, Travolta captures his wife of nearly 30 years unwrapping a gift that has the word “mom” embossed in big blue letters on the box. “But first, I want to hold it like this,” Preston says in the video, proudly holding up her gift for her darling husband to see. Preston was absolutely beaming in the video, and we can’t imagine how thrilled her husband and kids were to see her so happy.

“Happy Mother’s Day Kelly,” the caption to Travolta’s video began. “We miss you and love you!” Travolta signed the caption with, “Love, Ben, Ella and John,” including the couple’s two children Ella, 23, and Ben, 12. The couple also shared son Jett, who tragically passed away in 2009.

This isn’t the first time Travolta has honored his late wife, who died in 2020 after a private battle with breast cancer. On various occasions, the Pulp Fiction actor will take to social media and loving pay homage to his wife. But on Mother’s Day, this special tribute has even more resonance. It serves as a reminder the emotional weight this day can carry for many. We love how Travolta paid tribute to his wife, honoring Mother’s Day as a time of love, remembrance, and reflection.

Before you go, click here to see which celebrity kids lost their parents too soon.

