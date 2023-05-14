Fans Are Split Over Prince William & Kate Middleton Dabbling in a Project Harry & Meghan Were Scrutinized For

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve taken a peek at the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram lately, then chances are you’ve seen quite a few cinematic-esuqe videos on their page. They’ve posted a few from the Coronation concert, getting ready for that big weekend, and most recently, Kate Middleton’s surprise piano performance for this year’s Eurovision.

Australian journalist Daniela Elser claimed that these videos had the “pacing, tension, and production values of a Hollywood creation,” per Express. Elser added, “Louis in a digger? Tiny princes making smores? This was more Netflix production than something cobbled together by their only aide with a MacBook Pro.”

Not only did Elser say this new social media campaign left King Charles’ Coronation weekend “totally and utterly in the dust,” but many fans are calling out the hypocrisy in these videos — with many mentioning in the comment section seeing the parallels to the criticism Prince Harry and Meghan Markle faced.

Harry and Meghan were called out in the past for taking photos and videos inside the palace, which is a big no-no on the royal protocol front. But Prince William and Kate have done it several times with no issue? There may be a reason why. With that royal protocol, you can film inside the palace if you get permission from the ruling monarch, and we’re sure Charles had no issue with granting them access.

Along with that, the Netflix jab definitely raised some eyebrows, making people also think these videos may be the Wales’ way of putting the conversation back on them with the help of the filmmaking chops Harry and Meghan got their big moment from.

Only time will tell, but we do know one thing: people can’t stop watching these videos.

