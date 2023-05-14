Reese Witherspoon’s May Book Club Pick Is a Page-Turner That Will Leave You ‘Shocked’ — & It’s $18 on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer is just around the corner, so you know what that means. Yes, our TBR list is ready for a revamp and adding new titles is the ticket. When it’s tough to get a good book recommendation, we turn to the stars (no, not those ones). Among the famous celebs with a book club, Reese Witherspoon is kind of the queen of bookworms, and for good reason. Her May 2023 selection is an absolute page-turner — and it’s available on Amazon for $18.

This month, Witherspoon selected Did You Hear About Kitty Karr? by Crystal Smith Paul, and it sounds like the perfect book to kick off our summer reading. “This book is fascinating. I tore through the pages,” Witherspoon said of Did You Hear About Kitty Karr? in her below Instagram video. “It’s all about this movie star named Kitty Karr, and she had to make all these sacrifices to be successful during the Golden Age of Hollywood. When she passes away, she randomly leaves her fortune to three sisters, and it raises a lot of questions for these women,” the actress and producer explained of the plot.

Image: Henry Holt and Co. via Amazon

“One of the sisters, Elise, actually discovers something in Kitty’s journal that turns her entire world upside down. I don’t want to give too much away, but the secret that Kitty keeps is totally going to shock you. It shocked me. I couldn’t put it down.” And with that, we’re basically sold on this novel!

Did You Hear About Kitty Karr? feels like the perfect novel to kick off summer reading. It has intrigue, mystery, and so much more. With Witherspoon’s seal of approval and at such a great price on Amazon, we really don’t need any more convincing. Purchase your copy of Did You Hear About Kitty Karr? today, and get ready for some reading!

