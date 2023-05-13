Paris Jackson’s Mystifying Vampy Leather Look Made Fans Drop to Their Knees

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson reminded everyone that she’s the Queen of rocker-chic fashion with her latest low-key appearance at the San Vicente Bungalows. On May 11, so many A-listers arrived to dance the night away in honor of new InStyle Editor-in-Chief Sally Holmes and May cover star Quinta Brunson! Not only did Jackson arrive, but she arrived in showstopping fashion!

Along with the Space Between star posting quite a few photos to her Instagram story, stylists Dani + Emma shared a photo of the rocker’s night out, along with every detail of her sensational leather look. They shared the photo to their Instagram with the caption reading, “PK X @instylemagazine 🥀🥀🥀 Styled by #daniandemma.”

You can see the photo HERE!

For the event, the “lighthouse” singer arrived in a red leather slipdress from Stella McCartney, pairing it with jewelry from Simone Jewels, and a red Dior bag. As for her makeup, she rocked a dark vampy lip and bright, natural eye makeup look courtesy of Mai Quynh. (And she topped the look off with a stylish updo hairstyle!)

Not only was Jackson one of the best-dressed stars of the night, but she had the cutest date: her dog Koa!

We’ve always loved Jackson’s style, and her ability to change it up whenever. From vibrant dresses to grungy dreams, it totally reflects her eclectic personal style. Now, because her style is so unique, it isn’t inspired by just one type of fashion. The Swarm star previously told LVR, “I have had the same style since high school: a combination of Sixties, Seventies, and Nineties.”

