This Candid Video of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Reminds Us Why They’re One of Our Favorite Famous Couples

If there’s one famous couple we simply cannot get enough of, it has to be Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman. From their adorable red carpet PDA, to snapshots and videos they share on the ‘Gram, we’re kind of obsessed with their love. Recently, we got a very clear reminder of why we adore this couple so much, and this candid ACMs video is too cute to not share.

While riding their golf cart on their way to Urban’s ACMs performance, the Aussie country crooner began singing his hit “Texas Time.” It’s the same song he performed at the awards ceremony, the only problem with Urban belting out the tune in the below clip? It was meant to be a surprise for the audience. “On the way to perform at the ACMs and attempting (terribly) to keep the song I was performing a complete surprise,” Urban’s caption to the video read.

Kidman understood the assignment, and tried covering up her husband of roughly 17 years‘ mouth so that no one else could hear. Eventually, though, she gave up and started grooving to his dulcet tones. Can you blame her? Well, we weren’t the only ones gushing over these two. All throughout the comment section of the Instagram post were sweet messages from fans to the couple. “Love it you two are so cute together,” one person wrote. “Those two make my heart sing,” another said.

With every new glimpse we get of Urban and Kidman’s marriage, we’re reminded just how special and precious their romance is. The couple, who share daughters Sunday Rose, 14, and Faith Margaret, 12, never cease to leave us swooning. It goes without saying, but we cannot wait to see more of these two in the near future.

