Meghan Markle’s Ex-Pal Claims Their Friendship Drastically Changed After This Happened With Meghan & Prince Harry

It’s no secret that when you become a royal, you have to give up quite a bit. However, it seems Meghan Markle even gave up some close friends.

On May 10, reality star Millie Mackintosh revealed on the latest episode of her podcast Mumlemmas & More with Millie & Charlie that her friendship with Meghan fizzled quite quickly after her relationship with Prince Harry became public. In fact, she claims that Meghan ghosted her soon after, and has never spoken to her since.

“She cut me dead. I never heard from her again and I never messaged her again because I felt like she kind of told me to f–k off basically in that message,” she said. “Meghan Markle ghosted me, babe.”

“I do know what it’s like to have a lot of media attention. It can be really overwhelming and it can be unpleasant, so I messaged her and just said like, ‘Hey, hope you’re OK. Thinking of you,’” she added, also noting that Meghan responded with an uncharacteristic “abrupt message.” “What I read from that message was that she maybe needed a bit of space. Maybe needed to cool off, she was angry, she was maybe under a lot of pressure … So I didn’t message her again … But I did expect that we would stay in touch.”

Mackintosh then claimed she thinks her profession made Meghan cut ties with her. “What could I offer her at that point?” She asked. “She had met her prince. I was on a reality show so … I’m guessing she was like, ‘I can’t be associated with ‘Made in Chelsea.’ I’m going to be royal.’”

Ouch. Friend breakups are the absolute worst.

The Made in Chelsea star and Meghan met back in 2015 at a hotel opening in Istanbul, allegedly bonding over their divorces, wellness, blogging, and traveling, per Page Six. Mackintosh added more details about their past friendship, and their breakup, but ended the segment by saying she doesn’t “wish [Meghan] any bad.”

