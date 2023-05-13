Blake Shelton Made His Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony a Sweet Family Affair With Gwen Stefani

We love when celebs turn major industry events into a family affair. Whether they pose with their kids on the red carpet, or bring them as their plus-one to an awards ceremony, you name it, we can’t help but smile. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are the latest celebs to really make our hearts flutter, turning Shelton’s recent Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony into a very sweet family photo op.

Shelton was joined by his wife of nearly two years and the No Doubt front woman’s three sons for the very special occasion on May 12. After his star was unveiled, Shelton posed for a few photos with his wife and her three sons — Zuma, 14, Apollo, 9, and Kingston, 16. Each member of the party of five was positively beaming. See the photo below for yourself!

Zuma Rossdale, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Apollo Rossdale, and Kingston Rossdale attend Blake Shelton’s Star Ceremony on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on May 12, 2023 in Hollywood [Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]

Stefani shares her three sons with former husband Gavin Rossdale. But ever since Shelton officially became the boys’ bonus dad, he’s seriously been living up to the role. “Even though I’m a stepparent, I take that job very seriously. The kids see me as a very important person in their life,” Shelton told People in a recent profile.

“[When they ask], ‘Why isn’t Blake here?’ I take that stuff to heart. I’ve made plenty of money, but you can’t buy time back,” he said. “I don’t want any regrets.” We’re sure Shelton’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony wouldn’t have been quite as sweet without his wife and three step-sons. We cannot wait to see this family of five out and about again soon!

