Charlize Theron Turned Every Single Head in the Most Daring & Gothic Naked Dress at the Fast X Premiere 

While there were quite a few daring looks at the world premiere of Fast X, Charlize Theron stole the show with her gothic naked look.

On May 12, the Oscar-winning actress arrived in a showstopping look for the world premiere of Fast X: Road To Rome. Held at the Colosseo, so many stars arrived for the long-awaited sequel, and no one could take their eyes off of Theron’s showstopping look. Check out the photos below:

Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images

Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

In the photos, we see Mad Max: Fury Road star looking as radiant as can be while rocking this gothic naked dress from Christian Dior’s Spring/ Summer 2023 Couture line. Not only does she have a chainmail-like fabric with her undergarments, but has the same sparkling fabric throughout the high-slit robe piece.

She paired the look with black heels, a long necklace, and a black leather beret, courtesy of stylist Leslie Fremar. Along with that, every detail of this outfit fits perfectly with the subtle gothic, daring look.

For instance, Theron rocked a black French tip manicure courtesy of Tom Bachik and got her OG blonde locks perfectly gelled by hairstylist Adir Abergel. As for her makeup, she got it all done by Chanel makeup artist Kate Lee, who made the look a smokey style with the brown smokey eye, nude lips, and bold, thin brows.

As we said, on May 12, the Fast X cast gathered at the Colosseo in Rome, Italy, for the world premiere of the long-awaited 10th film, which is said to follow Vin Diesel’s character protecting his family from the son of a drug lord named Hernan Reyes. Theron is reprising her role of Cipher.

