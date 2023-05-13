Tim Burton’s Newest Casting Decision With His Rumored New Flame Is Giving Fans Deja Vu

If you’ve been on the film side of social media this past week, then you probably know what’s going down with the long-awaited sequel to the cult classic 1988 horror comedy Beetlejuice. Not only has Jenna Ortega been cast as the daughter of Winona Ryder’s beloved character Lydia, but Michael Keaton is expected to revive his role as well — but that’s not the only major news from the casting side of this film.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, it seems director Tim Burton has taken the next step in his alleged relationship with Monica Bellucci by casting her as Beetlejuice’s wife in the upcoming sequel. Now, if you’re a longtime Burton fan, this is probably giving us deja vu.

Back when Burton and his ex-fiancée Helena Bonham Carter were the It-gothic couple, fans noticed that Burton would repeatedly cast Carter in different roles in his films. In fact, she was in seven of his films, including Corpse Bride and Dark Shadows.

Now, with his alleged romance with Bellucci heating up, it seems casting his lady loves is some sort of love language for him. (Not to say Bellucci and Carter didn’t deserve the roles. They’re incredible actresses who give our little gothic hearts all the serotonin!)

Despite Bellucci and Burton being friends for more than 15 years, the pair’s relationship didn’t progress into a romantic one until the end of 2022. Romance rumors started at the Lumière Film Festival in Lyon, France, in October 2022, and progressed further when they were caught smooching on Valentine’s Day this year, per Page Six.

Burton and Carter were together from 2001 to 2014, getting engaged only a few months after their relationship started. They share two children together named Billy, 19, and Nell, 15.

