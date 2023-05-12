Melania Trump’s Reported Strategy for Donald Trump’s Sexual Abuse Verdict Really Isn’t Surprising

Melania Trump vocalized her support for husband Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign, but she’s remained eerily silent about all of his scandals — from his indictment in the Stormy Daniels hush-money case to his recent sexual-abuse verdict with E. Jean Carroll. The former first lady’s response isn’t surprising, according to insiders who know her well.

An insider told People that her strategy is to “stay below the radar on this as she usually does.” Even though she is reportedly “unhappy with the verdict,” Melania “rarely speaks out on his scandals” and instead, “turns her head the other way and moves on with her life.” But Donald Trump’s last two legal cases have involved sexual allegations — Daniels revealed she had a fling with the then-businessman, and Carroll’s case involved claims of abuse. Admittedly, the Melania pal says the most recent verdict, which Donald Trump is appealing, “is embarrassing for her and for her family.”

Melania Trump seems ready to become the first lady again. https://t.co/dgx8Iwi7bt — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 9, 2023

However, Melania is not going to leave her husband because she believes “she has a good life and doesn’t want to rock the boat.” That privileged world also includes her parents, Viktor and Amalija Knavs, who immigrated from Slovenia, and have “a better life thanks to her marriage to Donald.” It seems that the former first lady is OK with looking the other way as she continues to “weather the storm as she has done in the past.” Her focus, as always, will remain on raising her son, Barron, 17.

It’s unclear right now how much the Carroll case will affect Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign support, but he’s moving ahead with his run for the White House again. Melania has promised to be by his side, no matter how dark some of his scandals seem to be.

