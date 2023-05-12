Elizabeth Hurley Lives Out Her Barbie Dreams in a Stunning Hot-Pink Gown With This Surprising Detail

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Elizabeth Hurley is right on trend this season with the hottest color of the summer: Barbie pink. The 57-year-old actress dazzled in a gorgeous ensemble that channeled the iconic toy’s wardrobe at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Party in New York City on Tuesday.

The stunning gown, designed by Solace London, gave a chic and elegant twist to the Barbiecore craze. The column silhouette at the bottom of the ensemble balanced out the unexpectedly delightful bow that popped out from the right shoulder. The asymmetrical neckline and voluminous silk material were the perfect showcase for Hurley’s fit physique. She accessorized with sparkling chandelier earrings and kept her hair in soft waves to gently frame her frames. (And check out this cute dupe from NABN for $75.99)

Elizabeth Hurley, host and global ambassador for Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Campaign attends the 2023 Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Party at The Glasshouse on May 09, 2023 in New York City.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images.

Hurley, who has been a longtime champion of breast cancer research, shared her favorite snapshots from the night with her followers. She captioned the post, “What a night! $10.3 million raised for life saving breast cancer research. Research is the only way we will help end breast cancer, and it is why I was honoured to once again host the @bcrfcure #HotPinkParty in NYC and so proud to be the Global Ambassador of @esteelaudercompanies Breast Cancer Campaign. It’s #TimeToEndBreastCancer.”

Hurley loves this time of year, and for those wondering what her favorite exercise regimen is, look no further than her backyard. “The most relaxed I can ever be is if I go out into my yard and do some gardening,” she shared with E! News. “When I’m working in the yard, I’m stretching, I’m bending, and I find that’s good for both my mind and body. So, take a page from The Royals star and get out of the gym and into the sunshine. “When you’re feeling healthy,” she summed up. “You tend to look healthy.” Now, that’s some sound advice!

