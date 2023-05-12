We Finally Have a Glimpse of Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse’s Ultra-Private Relationship & It’s as Adorable as We Thought

There are some celebrity couples, like Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, that we know every single detail about. From when they met and when they tied the knot to when their daughter walked in on them doing the deed, we know it all. Some other celebrity couples, however, do their best to keep their relationship as private as possible. Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse, for instance, are the prime example.

The pair, who’s been together since late 2018 (the actual date still shrouded in mystery, surprise!) have kept their relationship super low-key in their many years together.

Luckily for fans of the couple, however, a source is finally giving us a glimpse into the couple’s “laid back” life together. Waterhouse “brings out [Pattinson’s] adventurous side a little,” the insider told Us Weekly, adding that the two “love being at home.”

Earlier this year, Waterhouse starred in the Prime Video hit Daisy Jones & The Six. Pattinson, of course, has been her biggest cheerleader. “He’s so happy for her success,” the source said, adding that the Twilight actor is “a big fan” of the show.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson attend The 2023 Met Gala on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld) Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

As for what the twosome love to do together, the source added the actors have plenty of passion projects together. “They enjoy writing together,” the source said, explaining they’ve worked on “short stories” and “possible scripts.” How adorable is that?

"[They] enjoy being creative as a team," the insider concluded.

As a reminder, Waterhouse and Pattinson made their second-ever appearance together at the 2023 Met Gala. The model wore a floral nude Fendi dress with a statement bright pink eyeshadow while Pattinson kept it classic with a black Dior suit and a white button-down.

On the carpet, in addition to posing for pictures together, the two also shared some sweet hugs, hand-holding, and, of course, some adorable smiles and laughs to each other. We couldn’t love these two more!

