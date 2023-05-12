Oprah Winfrey’s New Book Build the Life You Want Is a ‘Blueprint for a Better Life’ & It’s Already Available for Pre-Order

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to celebrity book recommendations, Oprah Winfrey has become one of our most-trusted go-to guides. From transformative fiction, to thought-provoking non-fiction, the TV personality has gathered millions of followers with her monthly book recommendations. Most recently, however, in addition to reading and recommending, Winfrey has done some writing herself!

In fact, on May 10, Winfrey announced her new book, Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier, in collaboration with author and Harvard professor Arthur C. Brooks.

“I started reading @arthurcbrooks’ column in @theatlantic during the early days of the pandemic,” Winfrey wrote in the caption of her Instagram announcement. “I found myself happily anticipating each week’s lesson, which turned out to be a recipe for growing forward. When I discovered he taught happiness at Harvard, I wanted to extend that to the rest of us—which is why we met, became fast friends, and now have written a book together.”

In the video alongside the announcement, Brooks and Winfrey eagerly reveal their new project. “I can’t wait to tell them,” the professor said. “We have a book!”

“Our intention with the book is to have everybody, first of all, read it, but really we want people to lead happier lives,” Winfrey added. “Not just seeking happiness but seeking how to be happier wherever you are.”

“We’ve come at this from different angles, our whole careers, you’ve been working with people all across the globe, I’ve been studying this material,” Brooks told Winfrey. “We put our brains together, we cooked this out.”

Brooks continued, “What a privilege it is to be actually talking about this for an audience of people who can use it. This isn’t a book, this is a movement, right Oprah?”

For the two co-authors, they’re hoping what they wrote about in this book begins a wave of people helping each other. “It’s a movement for happier people in the world who then help other people to get happier in the world which is what Dr. Brooks does with his students,” Winfrey explained. “When they finish the class, they have to go out and teach the class to actually make other people understand happiness.”

“We want people to understand the science of happiness, change their lives, share it with others,” Brooks concluded.

Their new book, Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier, is available right now on pre-order at 10% off. The official release is September 12. We can’t wait to read and get happier!

