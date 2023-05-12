Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

Prince Harry’s Legal Case Against the British Tabloid Is Revealing Who the Jaw-Dropping Palace Sources Are

Prince Harry isn’t expected back in court until June, but his legal case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) for unlawful gathering of information about him is revealing that the royal family does weave a very tangled web when it comes to the press. The Duke of Sussex warned everyone in his memoir, Spare, but the messy relationship between the place and the Royal Rota is unraveling quickly. 

The latest bombshell comes from the revelation that former Daily Mirror editor Piers Morgan, aka Meghan Markle’s archenemy, allegedly was wining and dining the then-Prince Charles’ deputy private secretary, Mark Bolland. While MGN is pushing back on the claims that they illegally obtained information about Harry missing a family ski trip to Switzerland in 2002 because he had a glandular fever, they were happy to out Bolland as the source of the health scoop. 

“This was during the period that Mark Bolland was the Prince of Wales’s deputy private secretary and when his relationship with the Daily Mirror editor Piers Morgan, involving regular calls, meals and drinking sessions together, was at its height,” the court documents read, via The Times. “Alternatively, therefore, the information was likely disclosed by Mr. Bolland.” It’s even alleged that Bolland authorized a Sunday Mirror story that gossiped about the Duke of Sussex’s drug use when he was younger. 

What makes this story even messier the fact that Bolland’s significant other, Lord Black of Brentwood, was the director of the Press Complaints Commission during this time frame, so it was a massive conflict of interest from many angles. While some critics may not appreciate the methods by which Harry divulged the palace’s rather toxic partnership with the Royal Rota, he’s been right about the situation all along.

