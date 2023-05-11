How Drew Barrymore Truly Feels About Ex Justin Long’s Future With Kate Bosworth

If Drew Barrymore isn’t the embodiment of everything good in this world, we don’t know who is. The talk show host had Kate Bosworth on Thursday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show and it turned into the sweetest love fest over their connection to Justin Long.

Barrymore had an on-again, off-again romance with Long from 2007 to 2010, and they’ve remained friends in the years since. Bosworth and the 44-year-old actor confirmed their engagement in late March. This could have been an awkward interview, but instead, it was absolutely adorable.

“So we have a very important person in common,” Barrymore said to Bosworth. “My very dear old friend Justin Long, a boyfriend, a dear friend. And he and Kate have found each other in this world and become this incredibly joyous, bonded, real deal, the ultimate couple you root for. “

Bosworth responded with a big smile, “That’s so sweet. He loves you so much. He just loves you so deeply.” The Blue Crush star revealed that she was also very supportive when Barrymore had asked Long to join her for the Season 3 premiere of her talk show. I was like, ‘Yes, yes you have to do it.’ I was so excited because I knew there’s so much love between the two of you,” Bosworth added.

Barrymore and Long’s very intimate interview last year showed just how much love still exists between them — in a platonic way. “I feel like we’ve been through so much together,” she said at the beginning of the season to Long. “When we used to talk and FaceTime I was always like, ‘You know, I’ve really grown up, Justin.’ I always wanted to prove to you what a different person I was then [from] when we dated.” She went on to say that their relationship was “chaos” but “hella fun” — or what Long summed up as “fun chaos.” There are no jealous exes in the bunch, so we are dying to know if Barrymore will score an invite to Long and Bosworth’s wedding.