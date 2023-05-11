Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Next Chapter’ After Divorce From Brandon Blackstock Involves This Major Life Change

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Earlier this week, it was announced that The Kelly Clarkson Show was moving to New York City permanently next fall. While the studio is taking advantage of tax breaks the state is offering the production, there are reportedly several personal reasons as to why Kelly Clarkson is making such a life-changing move.

The Voice judge will be heading to the East Coast with her kids, River Rose, 8, and Remington, 7, after her tumultuous divorce from Brandon Blackstock. “Kelly is really excited for this next chapter and looking forward to a fresh start,” an insider told Us Weekly. It’s an opportunity for the “Since U Been Gone” singer to rewrite the narrative that was dominated for so long by court filings after Blackstock dragged out their split unnecessarily.

It should be an exciting time for her and the show as Variety reported that she will film from NBC Studios at 30 Rockefeller Plaza with a “new state-of-the-art studio” for her daytime show. Clarkson is apparently not concerned about co-parenting with Blackstock either. “This move won’t have much of an impact on Kelly and Brandon’s co-parenting relationship since they already live in different states and she has primary custody,” the source noted.

A big move, a new studio, and a long-awaited album, Chemistry, are on the calendar for Clarkson this summer. She will make a big promotional push for her music when it is released on June 23. She might be entering her most confident era yet, so watch out, world — here comes Kelly Clarkson.

