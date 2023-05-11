Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Can’t Keep Their Hands Off Each Other in a Romantic Red-Carpet Moment

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are at the tail end of their first year of marriage, but they are keeping that newlywed vibe going for as long as possible. At Wednesday night’s premiere of the Netflix film, The Mother, the dynamic duo packed on the PDA for everyone to see.

Wearing a monochromatic cream ensemble that consisted of a maxi skirt, a bra top, and a duster, Lopez was glowing from head to toe with her man by her side. Affleck sported a black three-piece suit and a crisp white shirt — they both looked fabulous! They kept whispering to each other like they were sharing secrets in their own private world while the “Jenny From the Block” singer giggled. At one point, they stopped in the middle of the carpet to exchange a sweet kiss like no one was watching, their little love bubble was impenetrable.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend “The Mother” Los Angeles Premiere Event at Westwood Village on May 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix.

Lopez and Affleck aren’t the only ones who are over the moon that they are back together, the Air director also has his mother-in-law’s stamp of approval. “I knew that you would always get back together because I prayed for 20 years,” Guadalupe Rodríguez said in a Today Show segment with her daughter. If mom is happy, the whole family is happy, but this was all fresh news to the 53-year-old superstar.

Lopez reacted to her mother’s statement on the red carpet with Entertainment Tonight. “It’s so funny, she never said that to me,” she revealed. “We never spoke about it, no, no. She really loved him when we were together before, so maybe deep down, I don’t know.” Well, Rodríguez got her wish and now, Affleck is officially the son-in-law of her dreams. Let’s hope Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, and Marc Anthony don’t feel slighted by mama’s diss.

