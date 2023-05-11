Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

Royal Insiders Believe Prince Harry’s Opportunity to Sort Out the Family Feud With King Charles III Is ‘Gone for Now’

Kristyn Burtt
Prince Harry & King Charles III Plus Icon
Prince Harry, King Charles III Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images.
King Charles III’s coronation has come and gone, and it leaves the family feud hanging out there, festering, with no resolution in sight. Prince Harry witnessed his father’s historic day, but the Duke of Sussex’s presence truly felt like a farewell tour. He was leaving behind a life that no long suited him and his family seemed to be OK with letting him go. 

It felt like everyone was turning a page — Harry to his new life in California, and the royal family with a new king on the throne. “The opportunity that was there for Harry to sort this out with the king is gone for now. Of course, Charles would always welcome a reconciliation with Harry and Meghan, he has made that very clear, and his door is always open in that regard,” a family insider told The Daily Beast. “But now the coronation is done, I think Charles will want to focus on the job of being king, rather than to continue being distracted by Harry and Meghan drama.”

While the palace source puts the blame squarely on Harry’s shoulders, the Duke of Sussex was often told his father was too busy with coronation plans to hash things out. So, everyone has to take accountability for the feud — it’s not a one-sided affair. What everyone is hoping is that the gift of time will help heal some of the pain. “But [Charles] is immensely hurt by what Harry has done in the films and books, and Harry clearly feels aggrieved too, so I think a bit of distance now will suit everyone,” they added. 

What makes Harry’s possible reconciliation with his father trickier is his nonexistent relationship with his brother, Prince William. The Prince and Princess of Wales have taken on more responsibilities with the shift in power, and their view on the situation with Harry is reportedly “the further away the better.” So, the family feud might be getting an official timeout, but perhaps that is the best-case scenario for everyone after three years of fighting in the press.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle

