The Money Issue

Prince Harry’s Legal Case Proves That He Was Right All Along About Royal Family Media Leaks

Prince Harry is probably kicking back in Montecito, California today, thinking to himself, “I told you so,” after being vindicated in his latest court case. His memoir, Spare, and the Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, revealed exactly how the palace operates with the media — often selling family secrets for positive headlines about themselves. And now, one member of the Royal Rota confirmed what the Duke of Sussex already told us.

In Harry’s lawsuit against the Daily Mirror for “unlawful information gathering” about his life from 1995 through 2011, Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) Andrew Green KC admitted that Prince Harry was telling the truth all along. “Many [articles] came from information disclosed by or on behalf of royal households or members of the royal family,” Green noted in a written statement, via The Times.

Harry mentioned in his court documents that MGN’s tactics for gathering information, which included hiring a private detective, led to “huge bouts of depression and paranoia” and resulted in the end of his relationship with then-girlfriend Chelsy Davy. The constant selling of their private lives resulted in “their circle of friends [becoming] smaller and smaller, meaning that friendships were lost entirely unnecessarily.” In the end, Davy decided that “a royal life was not for her.” And who could blame her?  

The Duke of Sussex has consistently called out the Royal Rota and his family for their dirty tactics and essentially being in bed together. Queen Camilla’s notoriously close relationship with the press, particularly Jeremy Clarkson and Piers Morgan, is also believed to be a part of her image rehab. While MGN has issued an apology to Harry, but no one from the royal family has yet — perhaps they don’t want to acknowledge the optics how they are actually doing business with the tabloids.

