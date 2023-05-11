Rob Lowe Celebrates 33 ‘Incredible’ Years of Sobriety With Charming New Selfie

When it comes to dealing with addiction, staying sober is a daily effort—choosing to say “no,” choosing to remain centered, and choosing to fight for yourself. 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s Rob Lowe, for example, who’s been open about his struggles with addiction in the past, is now celebrating a whopping 33 years of sobriety.

To mark the impressive milestone, Lowe shared a selfie on Instagram of him swimming in the sea in front of a breathtaking sunset.

“33 years ago today I found recovery and a tribe that has sustained me on my incredible, grateful journey,” Lowe wrote in the caption. “My life is full of love, family, God, opportunity, friends, work, dogs and fun.”

He continued, “If you or someone you know is struggling with any form of addiction: hope and joy are waiting if you want it, and are willing to work for it!”

In the comments, Lowe’s son and Unstable co-star John Owen Lowe, who’s also been open about his sobriety journey as well, supported his dad while making fun of him all at once. “Proud of your recovery, opposite feeling about this selfie,” he wrote.

Lowe's other son Matthew also gave him a shoutout. "It works if you work it!" the 30-year-old wrote.

Fellow A-lister Gwyneth Paltrow also showed her support for Lowe commenting, “We are so proud of you. We love you so much.”

Back in 2021, Lowe shared some of his sobriety wisdom in a candid interview with Variety. “Nothing can make you get sober except you wanting to do it,” he said. “The threat of losing a marriage, losing a job, incarceration — you name the threat, it will not be enough to do it. It’s got to be in you. The reason that people don’t get sober 100% of the time when they go into programs is that people aren’t ready when they go to use the tools.”

For Lowe, he called getting sober a “gift.” “One of the great gifts of recovery is that you start living your authentic life,” he said. “You start living your actual values and living as who you truly are.” May we all cheers on his major milestone today!

