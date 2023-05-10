Mindy Kaling Is Taking a Page From Demi Moore’s Bikini Playbook With ‘Empowering’ Fashion Collaboration

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Last summer, it was all about Demi Moore’s fabulous vintage-inspired collection with Andie swimwear. This summer, it’s Mindy Kaling’s turn to collaborate with the popular brand with a new 33-piece line of everything from bikinis to one pieces and beyond.

The 43-year-old star was already a fan of Andie’s bathing suit because she found them “incredibly flattering,” so it was natural fit when they approached her to work with them. Kaling explained to People, “I’m not someone where every piece of clothing is flattering on me. I am curvy and I have big thighs, and the collection is great for my body type. And I think a lot of women will like it for themselves as well.”

Kaling, who has undergone her own health transformation and is “feeling really confident” in her body, calls Andie’s “daffodil-colored one-piece” her favorite item in the collection. (See the photo HERE.) She promised, “I know that not everyone feels comfortable wearing a yellow bathing suit — but it is the most flattering cut.” We will have to take her word on that since it really is a rich, beautiful color!

Moore’s collection was a huge hit last summer, so it makes sense to team up with another trending celebrity like Kaling to create an “empowering” line. It’s going to be a hot-girl summer for the Never Have I Ever creator swears she going to be spending the time “running and hiking” up to 20 miles a week while on vacation in Montana. Let’s call that fit-and-strong girl summer!

