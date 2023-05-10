Andy Cohen Has This Major Regret About Turning Down a Royal Family Member as a Watch What Happens Live Guest

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Andy Cohen has had plenty of A-list guests enter the clubhouse over the last 14 years of Bravo TV’s Watch What Happens Live, but there’s one royal family member who he had a missed opportunity with. And the late-night talk show host is revealing the juicy story in his new book, Daddy Diaries.

It seems that Meghan Markle, who just happened to be a big fan of The Real Housewives of Orange County, tried to get herself booked on the show during her Suits days. He turned down the idea and called it a “huge mistake” in his book, via Page Six, because before long, the then-actress was dating Prince Harry. Cohen’s slight diss had more to do with the show she was starring in versus the Duchess of Sussex herself. At the time, he believed Suits felt like ““some simulation of a TV show to me, like it was shot on tape and broadcast in a vacuum.”

There are no hard feelings, though. Meghan eventually had the dad of two on her podcast, Archetypes, last year. Cohen doesn’t reveal if he’s tried to get the Duchess of Sussex on WWHL again, but we are curious to know if she’s still a fan of the Housewives franchise or if she’s up to date on the Scandoval tea. He might have to plead and beg this time, but even Oprah Winfrey and Meryl Streep agreed to appear in the clubhouse over the years.

Meghan isn’t the only celebrity Cohen dishes about in his latest publication, he also tells stories about fellow New York pals Sarah Jessica Parker, Kelly Ripa and Anderson Cooper. And of course, his adorable kids are a huge part of the book because they are the ones keeping him up late these days — something the Duchess of Sussex can probably relate to.

