The Money Issue

Diane von Furstenberg Reveals the Inspiring Reason She Takes So Many Mirror Selfies at the Age of 76

Kristyn Burtt
Diane von Furstenberg Takes Mirror Selfies for an Empowering Reason
Diane von Furstenberg is going to have all of us rethinking what it means to take selfies. She’s turning the idea that it’s a vanity project on its head and reframing the narrative because she believes it’s about loving ourselves. 

At the age of 76, the iconic fashion designer has become well-known for her stunning mirror selfies on Instagram, and she shared the inspiring reason why she chooses to take them. “I have a tendency to think that, at least in my case, when I look at myself in the mirror, I find my strength there. So somehow, when I look at myself in the mirror, I like it and then sometimes I see a picture of me and I say, ‘Oh my God, that’s not how I feel like,” she told Julia Louis-Dreyfus on Lemonade Media’s Wiser Than Me podcast. 

The creator of the wrap dress believes that her entire life is a “triumph” because she was born just 18 months after her “mother was liberated from Auschwitz.” Von Furstenberg shared, “She weighed 49 pounds… my mere birth was a triumph over misery, and therefore, just the fact that I was born was a triumph.” That incredible story has given her courage throughout her life and allowed her to find her inner strength even in difficult times.

“She never wanted me to be a victim. Never be a victim, no matter what happens. And that’s how you build your character,” she added. “Because the only thing that you have complete control of — the only thing — is your character.” So, von Furstenberg will keep taking those mirror selfies to love herself just a little bit more, and she thinks you should, too.

Leave a Comment

