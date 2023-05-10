Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Reportedly Hesitant to Do Another Commonwealth Tour After Their Disastrous Trip to the Caribbean

Now that the coronation is over, the palace is looking ahead to the future and how they can keep the excitement going about the royal family. They want to keep the U.K., and the rest of the world, engaged in the work of the monarchy — minus the family drama. One possible idea being bandied about is having Prince William and Kate Middleton step up their royal duties — but not everyone is thrilled by that idea.

The Telegraph believes the dynamic duo is “crucial to the success or otherwise of the next chapter in the history of the monarchy” because King Charles III and Queen Camilla are already in their mid-70s. The Prince and Princess of Wales will be needed to “do the heavy lifting, particularly when it comes to long-haul foreign tours.” However, Kate and William reportedly have a touch of PTSD after their poorly planned tour to the Caribbean in March 2022, where issues about the royal family’s history of colonialism were a hot topic.

A royal insider explained the couple’s hesitation to the media outlet, “The notion of the travelling royals has changed. In some places they have become a cypher for every bad thing the country has done in the past, and they are getting caught up in protests about slavery, or about the way indigenous populations have been treated.” Kate and William’s time in the Caribbean drew “more negative attention than positive” attention and it was considered a PR disaster — and they had very little help from the palace in navigating such a tricky situation.

The royal family has to figure out a way to keep them “relevant in the modern world” which the source noted that “it’s certainly not going to be just going down a street and waving.” Kate and William will have to come up with an international strategy that aligns with contemporary times — and justifies their work as royals.

