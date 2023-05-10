Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

Kate Middleton’s ‘Growing Influence’ on the Monarchy Proves That She Emerged as Royal Family Superstar After King Charles III’s Coronation

Kristyn Burtt
Kate Middleton MEGA.
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
ALDERSHOT, ENGLAND - MARCH 17: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the St. Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks on March 17, 2023 in Aldershot, England. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
It looks like there is a clear winner in the royal family after the coronation last Saturday, and it isn’t King Charles III. It seems that his daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, emerged as the superstar at the palace — although most people probably knew this already.

The Princess of Wales has been exerting her power in a more confident way to not only score tickets for her family members to the coronation, but also her staff. The Telegraph notes that her “growing influence” is quite apparent these days because she’s playing a “central role” in helping to “modernize the monarchy.” Sources are impressed with how she’s helped to set Prince William up for his leadership role as Prince of Wales — and there are flattering comparisons to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

William, like his dad, is known to have a “short temper,” so Kate often comes in clutch in helping “to soothe and calm her husband,” which his late grandmother did so well. Even with the family feud, the Princess of Wales has reportedly kept “a cool head when all about her are losing theirs.” And even though she’s been unsuccessful in reuniting William and Prince Harry, she was the first person everyone thought of when the palace tried to “broker peace.”

She’s reportedly trying to stay away from the family drama and focus on the work she needs to do as the Princess of Wales. “Of course she’ll know what’s been said but she won’t have read any of the coverage,” a royal insider told the U.K. outlet. “She tries to stay well away from all that stuff.” Now let’s hope the royal family lets her flourish as the palace’s shining star because we knows they don’t always love it people steal the spotlight.

