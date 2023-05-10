Chase Sui Wonders Opened Up About Her Relationship With Pete Davidson for the First Time & It’s Giving Us All the Feels

Over the years, Pete Davidson has dated his fair share of beautiful and accomplished women. From Kaia Gerber, Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale to his most recent ex Kim Kardashian, Davidson showed that there’s something about his charm that has Hollywood wrapped around his finger. In his latest relationship, with fellow actress Chase Sui Wonders, however, it looks like the comedian’s finally met his match.

Most recently, Wonders, who stars in the upcoming show City on Fire, opened up about their relationship for the very first time in an interview with Nylon.

Like many other celebrity couples out there, Davidson and Wonders met on set while they played a couple in Bodies Bodies Bodies. “[Pete and I] became fast friends on Bodies, and it was just clear that we could work together super well,” she said. “He’s such a pro, and acting with him is my favorite thing.”

Not long after, the two played a couple again in Bupkis, a semi-autobiographical comedy from Davidson that was just released on Peacock. “As soon as I got onto Bupkis, it felt like we were flowing again,” she added of working with Davidson.

As for their relationship, Wonders and Davidson seem to be doing great above all the noise of the press. “We talk about everything, and we are very open with each other about everything, and it feels like what’s happening in our relationship is very sacred,” she said.

Given Davidson’s last high-profile relationship, cameras were all over Wonders when they were first spotted together. “The first initial shock was super disorienting, but after that it just becomes … it’s like a video game,” she explained. “It feels like another weird player came into the video game. I feel like I’m still on my own path. My life hasn’t changed that much.” Looks like these two have met their match! Related story Sharon Stone & Patti LuPone Have Some Harsh Words About Kim Kardashian's American Horror Story Acting Gig

