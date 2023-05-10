A Surprising Celebrity Is ‘Extremely’ Interested in Putting His Hat in the Ring to Date Newly Single Shakira

Let’s be honest, dating as a celebrity must be kind of funny. Not only is the world watching your every move, but your options are either “normal people” who are fans of you, or perhaps other celebrities you’re already a fan of. For Shakira, who recently split from her longtime boyfriend Gerard Piqué after 12 years together, she might be ready to jump back into the dating game – and it looks like a fellow celeb is totally ready to throw his hat in the ring.

In fact, over the weekend, the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer was spotted attending the 2023 Miami Formula One Grand Prix with none other than Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise. In the pictures, Cruise is seen wearing a white polo shirt and aviator sunglasses while the Colombian singer wore a figure-hugging plunging green top and oversized black sunglasses.

Following their unexpected outing, a source is now telling Page Six where the two A-listers actually stand. “He is extremely interested in pursuing her,” the source said, adding that “there is chemistry” between the two.

Per the source, Cruise might be just what the singer needs following her messy breakup. “Shakira needs a soft pillow to fall on, and that could be Tom,” the source said, adding that the action star is “a nice-looking guy, and he is talented.”

Funnily enough, the source also added the unexpected reason the two could be a good match: height. “And she isn’t taller than him,” the source added. Cruise is 5′ 7 while Shakira is shorter at 5′ 2.

Tom Cruise and Shakira attend the 2023 Miami Formula One Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida, on May 7, 2023. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Though Cruise might be interested in the next steps with the singer, it’s unknown where she stands. Most recently, Shakira gave an empowering speech at the Latin Women in Music gala. “This has been a year of seismic change in my life where I’ve felt more than ever — and very personally — what it is to be a woman,” Shakira said in her speech accepting her Woman of the Year award, per People. Related story Chase Sui Wonders Opened Up About Her Relationship With Pete Davidson for the First Time & It’s Giving Us All the Feels

“It’s been a year where I’ve realized we women are stronger than we think, braver than we believed, more independent than we were taught to be,” she continued. “Because what woman hasn’t at some time in her life forgotten herself because she’s seeking the attention and love of someone else? It happened to me, more than once,” she added.

So, though she might be seeing relationships in this whole new light, we’re just going to have to stay tuned about what’s next for her and Cruise. Could this be Hollywood’s next power couple?

Before you go, click here for all the celebrity splits and divorces we never saw coming.

