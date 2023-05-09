A New TV Special Is Revealing That Britney Spears’ Post-Conservatorship Life Has ‘Big Problems’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Fans only want the best for Britney Spears and when her 13-year conservatorship ended in 2021, it was considered a huge legal victory. However, many people are still concerned about her mental well-being in the aftermath of so much trauma.

TMZ has a new special that takes a deeper dive into the pop star’s personal life in a May 15 special, TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price Of Freedom. While not everyone will agree with the media outlet’s often intrusive approach to telling a story, they do allude to “big problems” in a new trailer — from alleged problems in her marriage to Sam Asghari to concerns from friends who “feared for her safety.”

The show claims that “Gimme More” singer had “a fascination with knives” and that “as the conservatorship came to an end, those caring for her prepared a list of recommendations, which included “keep[ing] knives away from her” and not allowing her to drive alone, per TMZ. What is tragic about the tale is that Spears reportedly has “a constant fear of being re-institutionalized” — those 13 years were obviously grueling for her. However, some in the music industry think there is “still hope” for her if she wants to continue her singing career.

“This woman is probably still in the Top 5 people,” one expert noted. Spears recorded with Elton John on the song, “Hold Me Closer” last year and it was her first single in six years. John is open to working with her again as the singer’s manager and husband David Furnish told Variety, “We talked and said, ‘Wouldn’t this be great to let Britney take a baby step to get her foot[ing] back, and if she wants to continue to go forward, that’s her decision to make.’ She can pick up the phone and speak to Elton about it at any time.”

TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom will air on FOX network Monday, May 15 at 9 p.m. ET.

Before you go, click here for more documentaries about strong women in music.