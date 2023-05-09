Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Kate Middleton’s Parents Are Reportedly Going to Play This Major Role in King Charles III’s Reign

Kristyn Burtt
Not only does Prince William have a new role now that King Charles III has officially been crowned, two members of Kate Middleton’s family are reportedly stepping up to help out at the palace. Carole and Michael Middleton, the Princess of Wales’ parents, might be pitching in around Adelaide Cottage as Kate and William take on more royal duties. 

The grandparents of Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 5, may be crucial to this next stage of Charles’ royal reign, according to the Daily Mail. The couple’s attendance at the coronation “is a very clear sign about the future direction of the monarchy.” It is believed that King Charles “will lean heavily on William and Kate” to pick up the heavy traveling schedule as he and Queen Camilla step back and focus on the U.K. They are both in their 70s and the royal tours demand lots of energy and time — something the Prince and Princess of Wales have plenty of. 

That’s where Michael and Carole will come into play because they will be “called on to help out by taking care of Prince George and his siblings Charlotte and Louis.” A pal of the Middletons called the couple “brilliant” when it comes to their willingness to take on some of the child-rearing duties of Kate and William. With Carole winding down her struggling Party Pieces business, it’s the perfect time to relish in their roles as grandparents. 

It’s a plan that William has signed off on since he’s reportedly enjoyed the Middletons’ “circle of cozy domesticity” — something he didn’t grow up with after the death of his mother, Princess Diana. Kate’s parents shared their “simple family unity” with William and it allowed them to seamlessly integrate themselves at the palace. So, Carole and Michael may become very familiar faces in the coming years as they keep everything running smoothly behind the scenes as Kate and William take on greater royal challenges.

Kate Middleton

