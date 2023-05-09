Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

How To Watch the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards

Giovana Gelhoren
How To Watch the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards
On May 11, awards show season will prove it’s as strong as ever with the star-studded 58th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas. The event, co-hosted by country music superstars Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, promises a night of glitz, glamour, touching speeches, and so much incredible music.

Among the many performances at the event will be global superstar Ed Sheeran, who just released his newest album Subtract, and memorable collaborations between Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood; Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina; and Ashley McBryde with Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti, and John Osborne.

In addition to all the performers, the night’s presenter lineup will be filled with the best and brightest country music has to offer including Gabby Barrett, BRELAND, Jordan Davis, Mickey Guyton, Tyler Hubbard, and many more! Plus, country legend Parton will be performing her newest rock single for the first time ever!

As for nominations, HARDY leads the pack with a whopping seven nominations. Following closely behind are Lainey Wilson with six nods, and Cole Swindell, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, and Miranda Lambert with five nods each.

And, if the exciting schedule isn’t enough, the ACM Awards will be streamed entirely for free on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, at 7 p.m. ET. The first hour of the broadcast will also be live-streamed on SheKnows! And, just in case you miss it, the full rebroadcast will stream the next day for free on Amazon Freevee.

