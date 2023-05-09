Melania Trump Is Suddenly All-In To Become First Lady Again & Support Donald Trump’s 2024 Presidential Campaign

Melania Trump has always seemed like a reluctant participant in Donald Trump’s political ambitions, but now, she says she’s all-in. The former first lady is even doing interviews to prove that she’s ready to support her husband’s 2024 presidential campaign.

She spoke about “the privilege” of living in the White House and serving as the country’s first lady to Fox News Digital. Her main message, though, was getting out the word about the former president as she bragged about his “tremendous success in his first administration” and that he’s ready to “lead us toward greatness and prosperity once again.” Melania also made sure people understood that she will be by his side every step of the way since most recent reports had her reticent about a third presidential run.

“He has my support, and we look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength,” she emphasized. The news outlet kept the feature focused on her work with children and her “Be Best” initiative instead of asking about her husband’s legal battles — there are so many going on right now, it’s hard to keep them all straight. So far, none of his court cases has interfered with Donald Trump’s campaigning, but it has to be in their back of their minds.

This 180-degree turn is quite a dramatic change from early April reports that Melania was not going to show up for Donald Trump’s campaign events. “Melania is not now or hasn’t recently taken part in her husband’s political events,” an insider told People. “It is not comfortable for her.” However, the former president reportedly pleaded with her after his indictment in the hush-money case with Stormy Daniels. He knew he couldn’t do it without her — Melania is a crucial part of his public image. She’s now stepping up to hold up her end of the bargain, but what Donald Trump doesn’t seem to realize is that many of his political friends are now political foes.

