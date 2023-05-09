The Reported ‘Tension’ That Lead to Kevin Costner & Christine Baumgartner’s Divorce Is Giving Us Major Tom & Gisele Flashbacks

From the way Yellowstone actor Kevin Costner responded to the news of his wife Christine Baumgartner filing for divorce, we know their split would be messy. Now, almost a week after the filing happened, a source is shedding light on what reportedly happened between the two and their almost 18 years of marriage.

“Christine wants them to spend family time at their Santa Barbara home,” a source told People. “During filming, Kevin is not around very much.” Most recently, Costner has been busy filming the hit Western Yellowstone and Horizon: An American Saga, a post-civil war movie. “His absence has been very hard for her,” the source added. Is this giving anyone else some Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady flashbacks? One of the breaking points for Bündchen was also her ex-spouse’s overcommitment to his craft.

The source added that Costner has been “obsessed” with filming Horizon “since last year” and it proved to be Baumgartner’s last straw. “Christine doesn’t want him to throw himself into another project,” the source said. “She wasn’t happy about it.”

“Kevin hasn’t been home very much for quite some time due to filming, the popularity of Yellowstone, and the time necessary for his other projects,” another source, one in entertainment, added. “He has been in demand.”

With such a busy schedule, the source added that “at times, his career has taken precedence over his home life.”

“All of this success and excitement over the new project probably took his attention away from his family more than he realized,” the source added. “Since it didn’t look like that would change and likely could get worse, it caused tension at home.” Over time, of course, tension accumulated enough for their eventual split. Though their breakup is unfortunate, it looks like it was a long time coming. Related story Reese Witherspoon’s Looking at Dating in a Mature Way Following Her Divorce From Jim Toth

