Prince Harry’s Whirlwind Trip to the UK Confirmed That There Was ‘No Contact’ Between Him & Prince William

Anyone who was hoping for a sibling reconciliation between Prince Harry and Prince William at King Charles III’s coronation will be disappointed to hear that it didn’t happen. The rift between the royal men cuts so deep that it’s reportedly going to take a long time for the wounds to heal.

The Duke of Sussex spent a whirlwind 28 hours in London, but it left little time to interact with his estranged family, even though The Telegraph reported he stopped by Buckingham palace, “slipping in and out of the monarchy’s headquarters briefly without seeing the royal family.” He didn’t see his father and Vanity Fair confirmed that “there was no contact at all between Harry and William during Harry’s brief visit.”

Harry wanted to get home to his stateside family so badly that he “declined an invitation” to attend the luncheon after the ceremony. A family insider even went as far to say to The Telegraph that the palace was “wondering why Harry bothered to come at all.” The Duke of Sussex clearly wanted to show respect for King Charles on the historic day, but no one has been willing to chat about the trauma and hurt he’s felt all of these decades — they’ve been too busy with a coronation activities over the last year. It’s likely why this visit felt like Harry’s farewell tour — his roots are firmly planted in the U.S. now.

William doesn’t seem interested in speaking with his brother after the revelations in his memoir, Spare, but it seems like Harry has left the door open many times to have a conversation. At some point, the siblings will have to speak, but there may be too much water under the bridge for them to ever repair their close family bond.

