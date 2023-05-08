Britney Spears’ Tell-All Memoir Delayed Due to ‘Concerns’ Over Book’s A-List Bombshells

Following the highly-publicized end of her conservatorship, Britney Spears is ready to share her story in a tell-all memoir. But, according to a source in The Sun, some familiar names are starting to get nervous about just how much she’s getting ready to share.

“Britney is brutally honest in the book,” the source said. “There are a lot of nervous A-listers.” Though the source didn’t name-drop any of the celebrities involved, the source explained that “strongly worded legal letters” from them have already been sent to the memoir’s publisher Simon & Schuster.

“There is no movement at the moment and there are concerns over when it will eventually be able to come out,” the source added. Originally, the memoir was set to release in February of this year. Now, the launch has been delayed until the end of the year.

“Britney wants this to be her moment she talks to the world, to tell her side of the story and set the record straight,” the source added. “There’s a fair amount of throwing people under the bus, talking about past relationships, some of whom will be revealed for the first time ever.” Looks like Spears is planning to reveal some secret affairs the world has never known!

The source continued, “Britney lived her life in the public eye but there are relationships and people she had encounters with who she managed to keep under the radar, including some massive film star names and people from the music world. She has wanted to go all out with this book and tell her truth, and that’s what has people worried.”

Back in April, insiders told Page Six that the draft of the book was "a story of triumph" which will feature "her most vulnerable moments, her childhood," including her dramatic split with Justin Timberlake. "It is also a story of survival," the source added. "[It's about her] finding her way out of the crippling conservatorship to finding happiness with her husband Sam Asghari." So, whether it's now or later, we can't wait to read everything Spears is ready to say!

